The Naked Kiss (1964)
A former sex worker tries to start anew in suburbia, and then comes upon a sinister secret.
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the melodrama The Naked Kiss (1964), directed by Samuel Fuller.
Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Shock Corridor (1963)
Park Row (1952)
Shockproof (1949)
Targets (1968)
The Steel Helmet (1951)
Fixed Bayonets (1951)
I Shot Jesse James (1949)
Underworld U.S.A. (1961)
The Crimson Kimono (1949)
Pickup on South Street (1953)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
Breathless (1961)
Blood and Black Lace (1964)
Belle de Jour (1967)
Pierrot Le Fou (1969)
The American Friend (1977)
The Dreamers (2003)
White Dog (1982)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Gaslight (1944)
The Heiress (1949)
The Birds (1963)
Yi-Yi (2000)
On the next episode: Edward Yang’s A Brighter Summer Day (1991)
Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com
Production by Chau Tu.