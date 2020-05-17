Flashback

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The Naked Kiss (1964)

A former sex worker tries to start anew in suburbia, and then comes upon a sinister secret.

View Transcript

Episode Notes

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the melodrama The Naked Kiss (1964), directed by Samuel Fuller.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Shock Corridor (1963)
Park Row (1952)
Shockproof (1949)
Targets (1968)
The Steel Helmet (1951)
Fixed Bayonets (1951)
I Shot Jesse James (1949)
Underworld U.S.A. (1961)
The Crimson Kimono (1949)
Pickup on South Street (1953)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
Breathless (1961)
Blood and Black Lace (1964)
Belle de Jour (1967)
Pierrot Le Fou (1969)
The American Friend (1977)
The Dreamers (2003)
White Dog (1982)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Gaslight (1944)
The Heiress (1949)
The Birds (1963)
Yi-Yi (2000)

On the next episode: Edward Yang’s A Brighter Summer Day (1991)

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.

About the Show

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Vanity Fair) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Vanity Fair and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.