In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the sci-fi flick Starship Troopers (1997), directed by Paul Verhoeven.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:

Showgirls (1995)

Robocop (1987)

Titanic (1997)

Star Wars (1977)

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

Top Gun (1986)

Gone Girl (2014)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Flesh and Blood (1985)

Star Trek “The Devil in the Dark” (1967)

Men in Black (1997)

Imitation of Life (1959)

On the next episode: Samuel Fuller’s The Naked Kiss (1964).

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.