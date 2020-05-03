Flashback

Starship Troopers (1997)

A critically maligned sci-fi romp that’s become a cult classic.

Episode Notes

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the sci-fi flick Starship Troopers (1997), directed by Paul Verhoeven.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Showgirls (1995)
Robocop (1987)
Titanic (1997)
Star Wars (1977)
The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)
Top Gun (1986)
Gone Girl (2014)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Flesh and Blood (1985)
Star Trek “The Devil in the Dark” (1967)
Men in Black (1997)
Imitation of Life (1959)

On the next episode: Samuel Fuller’s The Naked Kiss (1964).

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.

About the Show

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Vanity Fair) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

Hosts

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Vanity Fair and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.