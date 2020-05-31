A Brighter Summer Day (1991)
A Taiwanese epic that follows the violence and the sorrow that happens when the system fails you.
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the Taiwanese epic A Brighter Summer Day (1991), directed by Edward Yang.
Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975)
Yi-Yi (2000)
Roma (2018)
Citizen Kane (1941)
Atonement (2007)
West Side Story (1961)
Goodfellas (1990)
Heaven’s Gate (1980) (and Dana’s 2013 review)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
The Assassin (2015)
Moonlight (2016)
On the next episode: Preston Sturges’ The Lady Eve (1941)
Production by Chau Tu.