Flashback

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

A Brighter Summer Day (1991)

A Taiwanese epic that follows the violence and the sorrow that happens when the system fails you.

View Transcript

Episode Notes

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the Taiwanese epic A Brighter Summer Day (1991), directed by Edward Yang.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975)
Yi-Yi (2000)
Roma (2018)
Citizen Kane (1941)
Atonement (2007)
West Side Story (1961)
Goodfellas (1990)
Heaven’s Gate (1980) (and Dana’s 2013 review)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
The Assassin (2015)
Moonlight (2016)

On the next episode: Preston Sturges’ The Lady Eve (1941)

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.

About the Show

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Vanity Fair) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Vanity Fair and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.