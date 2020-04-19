Flashback

The Birds (1963) and Marnie (1964)

An Alfred Hitchcock-Tippi Hedren double feature.

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Vanity Fair) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

Hosts

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Vanity Fair and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.

Episode Notes

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the melodramas The Birds (1963) and Marnie (1964), both directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Rebecca (1940)
Vertigo (1958)
Rear Window (1954)
Hitchcock (Francois Truffaut interviews)
The Witches of Eastwick (1987)
Psycho (1960)
Age of Innocence (1993)
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969)
Pygmalion (1938)
Frenzy (1972)

On the next episode: Paul Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers (1997)

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.