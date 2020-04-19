The Birds (1963) and Marnie (1964)
An Alfred Hitchcock-Tippi Hedren double feature.
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the melodramas The Birds (1963) and Marnie (1964), both directed by Alfred Hitchcock.
Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Rebecca (1940)
Vertigo (1958)
Rear Window (1954)
Hitchcock (Francois Truffaut interviews)
The Witches of Eastwick (1987)
Psycho (1960)
Age of Innocence (1993)
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969)
Pygmalion (1938)
Frenzy (1972)
On the next episode: Paul Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers (1997)
Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com
Production by Chau Tu.