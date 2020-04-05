Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
A teen movie that didn’t settle for portraying all the usual teen movie tropes.
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the teen comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), directed by Amy Heckerling.
Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Clueless (1995)
Mean Girls (2004)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Euphoria (2019)
Porky’s (1981)
Almost Famous (2000)
American Pie (1999)
Heathers (1989)
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Thirteen (2003)
Fame (1980)
Dangerous Minds (1995)
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020)
Knocked Up (2007)
Juno (2007)
Citizen Ruth (1996)
The Hateful Eight (2016)
On the next episode: Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963) and Marnie (1964)
