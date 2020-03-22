Flashback

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)

The psychological melodrama with feuding stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford became legendary for its campiness.

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Vanity Fair) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Vanity Fair and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the psychological drama What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962), directed by Robert Aldrich.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Sunset Boulevard (1950), directed by Billy Wilder
Limelight (1952), directed by Charlie Chaplin
All About Eve (1950), directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz
Singing in the Rain (1952), directed by Gene Kelly
Gypsy (1962), directed by Mervin LeRoy
Mommie Dearest (1981), directed by Frank Perry
Feud (2017), created by Ryan Murphy
Parachute Jumper (1933), directed by Alfred E. Green
Sadie McKee (1934), directed by Clarence Brown
Psycho (1960), directed by Alfred Hitchcock
Witness for the Prosecution (1957), directed by Billy Wilder
The Magnificent Ambersons (1942), directed by Orson Welles
Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964), directed by Robert Aldrich
What Ever Happened to Aunt Alice? (1969), directed by Lee H. Katzin and Bernard Girard
Kiss Me Deadly (1955), directed by Robert Aldrich
Three Days of the Condor (1975), directed by Sydney Pollack

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.