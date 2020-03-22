In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the psychological drama What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962), directed by Robert Aldrich.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:

Sunset Boulevard (1950), directed by Billy Wilder

Limelight (1952), directed by Charlie Chaplin

All About Eve (1950), directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Singing in the Rain (1952), directed by Gene Kelly

Gypsy (1962), directed by Mervin LeRoy

Mommie Dearest (1981), directed by Frank Perry

Feud (2017), created by Ryan Murphy

Parachute Jumper (1933), directed by Alfred E. Green

Sadie McKee (1934), directed by Clarence Brown

Psycho (1960), directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Witness for the Prosecution (1957), directed by Billy Wilder

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942), directed by Orson Welles

Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964), directed by Robert Aldrich

What Ever Happened to Aunt Alice? (1969), directed by Lee H. Katzin and Bernard Girard

Kiss Me Deadly (1955), directed by Robert Aldrich

Three Days of the Condor (1975), directed by Sydney Pollack

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.