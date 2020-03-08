The Petrified Forest (1936)
In Humphrey Bogart’s breakout film performance, it’s easy to see why he became a star.
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the drama The Petrified Forest (1936), directed by Archie Mayo.
Other titles mentioned in the episode:
• Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle (1994), directed by Alan Rudolph
• The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant (1972), directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder
• Dangerous (1935), directed by Alfred E. Green
• Of Human Bondage (1934), directed by John Cromwell
• Monster (2003), directed by Patty Jenkins
• Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982), directed by Robert Altman
• Black Legion (1937), directed by Archie Mayo
• In a Lonely Place (1950), directed by Nicholas Ray
• Heat (1995), directed by Michael Mann
• Public Enemies (2009), directed by Michael Mann
Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com
Production by Chau Tu.