The Petrified Forest (1936)

In Humphrey Bogart’s breakout film performance, it’s easy to see why he became a star.

About the Show

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Vanity Fair) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

Hosts

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Vanity Fair and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.

Episode Notes

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the drama The Petrified Forest (1936), directed by Archie Mayo.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle (1994), directed by Alan Rudolph
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant (1972), directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder
Dangerous (1935), directed by Alfred E. Green
Of Human Bondage (1934), directed by John Cromwell
Monster (2003), directed by Patty Jenkins
Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982), directed by Robert Altman
Black Legion (1937), directed by Archie Mayo
In a Lonely Place (1950), directed by Nicholas Ray
Heat (1995), directed by Michael Mann
Public Enemies (2009), directed by Michael Mann

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.