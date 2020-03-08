In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the drama The Petrified Forest (1936), directed by Archie Mayo.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:

• Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle (1994), directed by Alan Rudolph

• The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant (1972), directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder

• Dangerous (1935), directed by Alfred E. Green

• Of Human Bondage (1934), directed by John Cromwell

• Monster (2003), directed by Patty Jenkins

• Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982), directed by Robert Altman

• Black Legion (1937), directed by Archie Mayo

• In a Lonely Place (1950), directed by Nicholas Ray

• Heat (1995), directed by Michael Mann

• Public Enemies (2009), directed by Michael Mann

Production by Chau Tu.