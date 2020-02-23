In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the romantic drama A Letter to Three Wives (1949), directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:

All About Eve (1950), directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Rebecca (1940), directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Laura (1944), directed by Otto Preminger

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com.

Production by Chau Tu.