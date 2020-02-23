Flashback

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

A Letter to Three Wives (1949)

Whose husband ran away with Addie Ross?

View Transcript

About the Show

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Vanity Fair) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Vanity Fair and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.

Episode Notes

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the romantic drama A Letter to Three Wives (1949), directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
All About Eve (1950), directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz
Rebecca (1940), directed by Alfred Hitchcock
Laura (1944), directed by Otto Preminger

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com.

Production by Chau Tu.