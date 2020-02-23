A Letter to Three Wives (1949)
Whose husband ran away with Addie Ross?
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the romantic drama A Letter to Three Wives (1949), directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz.
Other titles mentioned in the episode:
All About Eve (1950), directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz
Rebecca (1940), directed by Alfred Hitchcock
Laura (1944), directed by Otto Preminger
Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com.
Production by Chau Tu.