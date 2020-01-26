Flashback

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The psychological thriller swept the big Academy Awards that year and had audiences screaming in theaters.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen to all of Flashback

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus members-only shows like Flashback. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Vanity Fair) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Vanity Fair and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.

Episode Notes

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs (1991), directed by Jonathan Demme.

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com.

Production by Chau Tu.