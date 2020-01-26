The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The psychological thriller swept the big Academy Awards that year and had audiences screaming in theaters.
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs (1991), directed by Jonathan Demme.
Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com.
Production by Chau Tu.