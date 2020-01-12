Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)
The divorce drama starring Dustin Hoffman and a not-yet-star Meryl Streep was a major cultural and critical hit.
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and Kameron Collins discuss the divorce drama Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), directed by Robert Benton.
Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com.
Production by Chau Tu.