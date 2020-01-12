Flashback

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

The divorce drama starring Dustin Hoffman and a not-yet-star Meryl Streep was a major cultural and critical hit.

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Vanity Fair) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

Hosts

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and Kameron Collins discuss the divorce drama Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), directed by Robert Benton.

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com.

Production by Chau Tu.