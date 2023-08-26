How Decoder Ring Made This Season
Plus, an unreleased interview
Episode Notes
In this exclusive episode for Slate Plus members, host Willa Paskin discusses the making of this season, including choosing topics, writing scripts, and untangling international mysteries. Then, we’ll hear an unreleased conversation she conducted with Slate staff writer Luke Winkie on his piece about “Let’s go!” the phrase men cannot stop screaming.