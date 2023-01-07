Decoder Ring

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The Making of This Season

Host Willa Paskin and producer Katie Shepherd discuss how this season of Decoder Ring came together.

Episode Notes

In this exclusive episode for Slate Plus members, host Willa Paskin and producer Katie Shepherd talk about constructing the narratives we heard on the podcast this season.

About the Show

In each episode, host Willa Paskin takes a cultural question, object, or habit; examines its history; and tries to figure out what it means and why it matters.

All episodes

Host

  • Cleo Levin is a Slate audience engagement editor.