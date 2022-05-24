How Decoder Ring Made This Season
Plus, an extended interview with writer and producer Damon Lindelof.
Episode Notes
In this exclusive episode for Slate Plus members, host Willa Paskin discusses how she came up with the topics covered in this most recent Decoder Ring season. Then we’ll also hear more from her conversation on storytelling with Damon Lindelof, writer, producer, and creator of shows like Lost, The Leftovers, and Watchmen.