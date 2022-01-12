The Making of This Season
A behind-the-scenes chat with the Decoder Ring team.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
copied!
Episode Notes
In this exclusive episode for Slate Plus members, Willa Paskin and Benjamin Frisch discuss what it’s like to make Decoder Ring, and share stories of making the episodes in this season.