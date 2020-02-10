Illustration by Benjamin Frisch

When Peter Mac was young, he found solace from his troubles in the voice of Judy Garland. He’s now been a Judy Garland impersonator for 17 years. On this episode of Decoder Ring we explore the special valence that Judy Garland has for queer people, the history of female impersonation on stage, and what the future might hold for Judy Garland as an icon.

Some of the voices in this episode include Peter Mac, Dr. John Mac Schaefer, Joe E. Jeffries, drag historian and professor at NYU and The New School, Frank DeCaro, author of Drag: Combing Through the Big Wigs of Show Business, drag queen and impersonator Queen Robert, and Bryan Lowder, writer and host of Outward, Slate’s LGBTQ podcast.