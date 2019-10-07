Benjamin Frisch

As soon as Bart Simpson and his family premiered on television, they became overnight celebrities as well as targets in the then-fresh culture war. Bart Simpson T-shirts were banned, Bart was used as Gulf War propaganda, and George H.W. Bush attacked The Simpson at the Republican National Convention. Today, these events seem hilariously quaint, but at the time, The Simpsons was a major sea change in how society thinks about television as a prescriptive art form—whether what Bart Simpson does is what we want our own children to do. We talk to critics, experts, and showrunners from The Simpsons to try to understand why this panic happened at the moment it did and why the show stirred so much controversy in the first place.

This episode was written by Willa Paskin and edited and produced by Benjamin Frisch.

