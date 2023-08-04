Dear Prudence

My Sister Is Doing Everything She Can to Make Me Suffer at Her Wedding. Help!

She’s marrying my ex, and hoping to get a reaction out of me. I’m baffled.

In this episode, Jasmine Guillory (a New York Times bestselling author) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer letters from readers who are obsessing about what happens when an affair partner becomes a coworker, girls’ trip drama, and friends with benefits who also have benefits with other friends.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Maura Currie.

