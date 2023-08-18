Dear Prudence

I Told My Husband I May Have Postpartum Depression—He Did Nothing. Help!

Am I expecting too much to want his help?

Episode Notes

In this episode, Lori Gottlieb (advice columnist and co-host of the Dear Therapists podcast) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer letters from readers about postpartum depression, wedding-planning anxiety, and what to do when you think neurodivergent people are getting away with way too much.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Maura Currie.

