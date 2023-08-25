Dear Prudence

My Wife Goes Braless Around Our Teenage Sons. Help!

I think her behavior is inappropriate, but she doesn’t see the issue.

Episode Notes

In this episode, Brian Lehrer (host of WNYC’s The Brian Lehrer Show) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer letters from readers about how roommates should handle mismatched levels of COVID caution, how to split a check when your friends forget they had appetizers, and how to settle a debate about going braless around teenage sons.

