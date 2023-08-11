My Co-Worker Won’t Stop Sending Me Friend Requests Online. Help!
She won’t take the hint. Any advice on how to get her to respect my digital boundaries?
Episode Notes
In this episode, Joel Anderson (the host of the latest season of Slate’s Slow Burn) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer letters about persistent friend requests from colleagues, allegations of white supremacy surrounding graduation attire, and what to do when your biggest relationship issue is cat litter in the bed.
Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Maura Currie.