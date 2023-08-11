Dear Prudence

My Co-Worker Won’t Stop Sending Me Friend Requests Online. Help!

She won’t take the hint. Any advice on how to get her to respect my digital boundaries?

Episode Notes

In this episode, Joel Anderson (the host of the latest season of Slate’s Slow Burn) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer letters about persistent friend requests from colleagues, allegations of white supremacy surrounding graduation attire, and what to do when your biggest relationship issue is cat litter in the bed.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Maura Currie.

Hosts

  • Joel Anderson is a staff writer at Slate and the host of Seasons 3 and 6 of Slow Burn. Previously, he worked as a reporter on sports, culture, and politics for ESPN and BuzzFeed News.

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.