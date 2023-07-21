Dear Prudence

How Do I Disclose to My Kids That I’ve Had an Abortion–Twice? Help!

I want my kids to know, but I’m worried what will happen to my career if this becomes public.

In this episode, Jessica Valenti (a feminist columnist and author) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer readers’ letters about whether it’s okay to ghost friends who don’t respect your reproductive choices, how to deal with a spouse who is a slob, and when to tell your kids you’ve had an abortion.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Maura Currie.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice podcast, where Prudie responds to your questions about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Join “Prudie” Jenée Desmond Harris and a guest each week as they offer helpful answers to your problems. Need help? Ask Prudie.

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.