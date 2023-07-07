Dear Prudence

I Hate My Fiancé’s Mustache—but He Refuses to Get Rid of It. Help!

I want it gone! Am I being unreasonable?

Episode Notes

In this episode, Meredith Goldstein (advice columnist and features writer for The Boston Globe) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer readers’ dilemmas about commitment, wedding locations, and whether you’re allowed to make demands about your partner’s facial hair.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix.

