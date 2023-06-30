Dear Prudence

A Co-Worker I Dated is Spreading Rumors About Our Breakup. Help!

Do I tell his boss about his inappropriate behavior?

Episode Notes

In this episode, Candice Lim (co-host of Slate’s ICYMI) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer letters from readers about whether to reject invitations from friends with filthy homes, how to cope when everyone at the office thinks you’re a cheater, and what to do when you suspect your ambitious partner is about to burn out…and you’re kind of happy about it.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix and Emily Charash.

  • Candice Lim is the co-host of ICYMI, Slate’s podcast about internet culture. She comes to Slate from NPR, where she was an assistant producer at Pop Culture Happy Hour. Prior to that, she was an intern at NPR’s How I Built This, the Hollywood Reporter, WBUR, and the Orange County Register. She graduated from Boston University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and grew up in Orange County, California.

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.