I Think My Wife Is Cheating On Me—With A Robot. Help!

My wife has formed a flirty relationship with an AI tool and I can’t shake off the sense of feeling replaced and insecure.

In this episode, the co-hosts of Stitcher’s Vibe Check, Sam Sanders, Saeed Jones, and Zach Stafford joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer your letters from readers about sharing food with ungrateful people, wanting to date a friend’s crush, and getting emotional needs satisfied by AI.

