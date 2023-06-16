Dear Prudence

I Tested My Partner’s Parenting Readiness and He’s Upset. Help!

He said he felt “disrespected for having to pass a test.” What do you think, good idea or disrespectful?

Episode Notes

In this episode, Ophira Eisenberg (host of the new comedy podcast Parenting Is A Joke) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer your letters from readers about whether to make your partner pass a test before having kids, how to handle it when you fall for someone else right in front of your boyfriend, and what to do when your friend seems to think she’s adorable and it really bothers you.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Emily Charash and Brandon Nix.

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.