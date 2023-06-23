Dear Prudence

How Do You Know When It’s Time to Break Up With a Friend? Help!

We’ve been friends for more than a decade and I’m hurt to discover our friendship is way more one-sided than what I thought.

Episode Notes

In this episode, Alisha Wainwright (actor and host of the new podcast series, When Science Finds A Way) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer your letters from readers about friends who don’t call you when they’re in your town, the pros and cons of dating divorced men, and what to do when you’ve pressured your friend to break up with someone who… ends up being a great husband to someone else.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix.

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.