Dear Prudence

I Think My Husband Is Quiet Quitting Our Marriage. Help!

I think he is having an emotional affair. Should I confront him or just ignore it?

Advertisement

Episode Notes

In this episode, Shan Boodram (host of Lovers and Friends and Bumble’s Sex & Relationship Expert) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer your letters from readers about what to do when your work crush starts ignoring you, when your spouse quietly quits the marriage, and when a partner’s mom seems to control his every move.

If you want more Dear Prudence, you should join Slate Plus, Slate’s membership program. Jenée answers an extra question every week, just for members. Go to Slate.com/prudieplus to sign up. It’s just $15 for your first three months.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix.

Advertisement

About the Show

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice podcast, where Prudie responds to your questions about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Join “Prudie” Jenée Desmond Harris and a guest each week as they offer helpful answers to your problems. Need help? Ask Prudie.

All episodes

Host

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.