My Co-Worker Repeatedly Ignores My Boundaries. Help!

Our company doesn’t have a human resource department and I’m at my wit’s end.

In this episode, award-winning actor, director, and educator LeVar Burton joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer your letters from readers about stealing from abusive parents, sharing snacks with children, and how to cope as an actor when you don’t land a role you really wanted.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice podcast, where Prudie responds to your questions about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Join “Prudie” Jenée Desmond Harris and a guest each week as they offer helpful answers to your problems. Need help? Ask Prudie.

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.