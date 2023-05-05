Dear Prudence

Should I Travel Across the World With My Ex? Help!

Or is it only possible for us to travel together again in a group?

Advertisement

Episode Notes

In this episode, Aisha Harris (co-host for NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer your letters from readers with dilemmas about friends who are terrible writers, coworkers who use therapy speak, and whether it’s a good idea to travel with an ex.

If you want more Dear Prudence, you should join Slate Plus, Slate’s membership program. Jenée answers an extra question every week, just for members. Go to Slate.com/prudieplus to sign up. It’s just $15 for your first three months.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix.

Advertisement

About the Show

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice podcast, where Prudie responds to your questions about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Join “Prudie” Jenée Desmond Harris and a guest each week as they offer helpful answers to your problems. Need help? Ask Prudie.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Aisha Harris is a co-host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, and the author of the forthcoming book Wannabe: Reckonings With the Pop Culture That Shapes Me.

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.