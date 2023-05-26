Dear Prudence

I Saved My Neighbor’s Life And Now She Won’t Leave Me Alone. Help!

I don’t like being around her, and I’m starting to wonder if I made a mistake in helping her.

Episode Notes

In this episode, Kelsey McKinney (host of Radiotopia’s Normal Gossip and co-owner of Defector.com) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer your letters from readers about who to share random thoughts with after your spouse dies, what to do when you’ve saved a neighbor’s life but don’t want to be friends with her, and how to handle petty insults in the family group chat.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix.

Host

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.