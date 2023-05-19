Dear Prudence

I Think My Dad Is Cheating On My Mom. Help!

My son told me he saw a dating app on my dad’s phone. What should I do?

In this episode, co-host of Red Table Talk and host of Positively Gam Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer your letters from readers about friends who make bad choices, a groomzilla who is being snobby about wedding planning, and a 70-year-old father who might be cheating using dating apps.

