Dear Prudence

I Was Only “Verbally” Invited to a Wedding. Help!

Dear Prudie: Can I still attend?

Advertisement

Episode Notes

In this episode, Cheyna Roth (producer for Slate’s The Waves) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer your letters about weddings: whether parents are obligated to pay for weddings they don’t support, whether a mean sister should get to attend an elopement, and whether you are really invited if you don’t have a paper invitation in hand.

If you want more Dear Prudence, you should join Slate Plus, Slate’s membership program. Jenée answers an extra question every week, just for members. Go to Slate.com/prudieplus to sign up. It’s just $15 for your first three months.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix.

Advertisement

About the Show

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice podcast, where Prudie responds to your questions about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Join “Prudie” Jenée Desmond Harris and a guest each week as they offer helpful answers to your problems. Need help? Ask Prudie.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Cheyna Roth is a podcast producer at Slate.

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.