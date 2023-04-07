I Don’t Want My Dad to Attend My Daughter’s Wedding. Help!
I cannot take care of him and be the mother of the bride at the same time. Am I being selfish?
In this episode, Danny M. Lavery (former Prudie and host of Slate’s Big Mood, Little Mood) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to recount his time answering your questions and take on new ones from people dealing with unwanted gifts, wedding dilemmas, and a parent refusing to let their college-aged daughter get a gun.
