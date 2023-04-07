Dear Prudence

I Don’t Want My Dad to Attend My Daughter’s Wedding. Help!

I cannot take care of him and be the mother of the bride at the same time. Am I being selfish?

Advertisement

Episode Notes

In this episode, Danny M. Lavery (former Prudie and host of Slate’s Big Mood, Little Mood) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to recount his time answering your questions and take on new ones from people dealing with unwanted gifts, wedding dilemmas, and a parent refusing to let their college-aged daughter get a gun.

If you want more Dear Prudence, you should join Slate Plus, Slate’s membership program. Jenée answers an extra question every week, just for members. Go to Slate.com/prudieplus to sign up. It’s just $15 for your first three months.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix.

Advertisement

About the Show

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice podcast, where Prudie responds to your questions about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Join “Prudie” Jenée Desmond Harris and a guest each week as they offer helpful answers to your problems. Need help? Ask Prudie.

All episodes

Hosts