My Husband Wants Our 9-Year-Old Son to Play Tackle Football. Help!

I don’t want to risk our son getting a concussion. Does my opinion matter?

In this episode, Bomani Jones (host of HBO’s Game Theory With Bomani Jones and The Right Time With Bomani Jones) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer questions from letter writers about workplace socializing, friends who are no longer likable people, and youth football.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice podcast, where Prudie responds to your questions about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Join “Prudie” Jenée Desmond Harris and a guest each week as they offer helpful answers to your problems. Need help? Ask Prudie.

  • Bomani Jones is a journalist and Emmy Award–winning executive producer. He hosts Game Theory With Bomani Jones on HBO and sports podcast The Right Time With Bomani Jones.

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.