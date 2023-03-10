Dear Prudence

Should I Have A Baby? Help!

I want a baby, but severe mental health issues run in our family, and I’m worried.

Episode Notes

In this episode, Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) answers questions from letter writers who are stuck in high-paying jobs, deciding whether to bring kids into this world, confronting a “Karen,” and dealing with a classic topic – judgy in-laws.

Wajahat Ali (author and a Daily Beast columnist) joins to lend his wisdom.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice podcast, where Prudie responds to your questions about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Join “Prudie” Jenée Desmond Harris and a guest each week as they offer helpful answers to your problems. Need help? Ask Prudie.

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.