Should I Have A Baby? Help!
I want a baby, but severe mental health issues run in our family, and I’m worried.
Episode Notes
In this episode, Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) answers questions from letter writers who are stuck in high-paying jobs, deciding whether to bring kids into this world, confronting a “Karen,” and dealing with a classic topic – judgy in-laws.
Wajahat Ali (author and a Daily Beast columnist) joins to lend his wisdom.
Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario.