Dear Prudence

My Mom Doesn’t Think My Fiance Is Enough. Help!

My mom said she doesn’t think my fiance is thin, attractive, or intelligent enough for me, and now their relationship is fractured.

Episode Notes

In this episode, Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) answers questions from letter writers who are dealing with judgemental parents, homophobic in-laws, and neighbors who throw dog poop over the fence.
Mark Joseph Stern (a Slate senior writer) joins to share advice on what to do.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario.

