I Think Black Tourists Are in Danger in My Town. Help!
Plus, trying to save friends from bad relationships, and a spouse who puts the dog before the kids.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
In this episode, Jamilah Lemieux (co-host of Slate’s Mom and Dad are Fighting) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer questions from letter writers about saving friends from bad relationships, warning Black tourists in a sundown town, and how to deal when your spouse cares more about his dog than about your children.
If you want more Dear Prudence, you should join Slate Plus, Slate’s membership program. Jenée answers an extra question every week, just for members. Go to Slate.com/prudieplus to sign up. It’s just $15 for your first three months.
Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix.