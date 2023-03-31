Dear Prudence

I Think Black Tourists Are in Danger in My Town. Help!

Plus, trying to save friends from bad relationships, and a spouse who puts the dog before the kids.

Episode Notes

In this episode, Jamilah Lemieux (co-host of Slate’s Mom and Dad are Fighting) joins Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer questions from letter writers about saving friends from bad relationships, warning Black tourists in a sundown town, and how to deal when your spouse cares more about his dog than about your children.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Brandon Nix.

About the Show

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice podcast, where Prudie responds to your questions about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Join “Prudie” Jenée Desmond Harris and a guest each week as they offer helpful answers to your problems. Need help? Ask Prudie.

Hosts

  • Jamilah Lemieux is a writer, cultural critic, and communications strategist based in L.A.

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.