Sister Wants Me to Be Her Surrogate. Help!

My sister is in desperate need of a surrogate, but I can’t help her.

In this episode, Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) is tackling questions about text etiquette, whether or not to allow children at a wedding, and weighing the heavy decision of surrogacy for a sibling.
Slate’s own Rachelle Hampton (host of ICYMI) joins dole out some words of wisdom.

Podcast production by Kayla Lattimore and Daisy Rosario. Production help from Se’era Spragley Ricks.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice podcast, where Prudie responds to your questions about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Join “Prudie” Jenée Desmond Harris and a guest each week as they offer helpful answers to your problems. Need help? Ask Prudie.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.

  • Jenée Desmond-Harris is a Slate staff writer and editor. She writes the Dear Prudence advice column and previously worked at the New York Times, Vox.com and the Root.