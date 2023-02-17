My Partner Might Be in Conversion Therapy. Help!
Dear Prudence returns as a podcast! Listen to Jenée Desmond-Harris answer your questions.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Slate’s Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris ) is on the mic answering questions about conversion therapy, awkward friends, and more. Slate’s own Nadira Goffe joins to lend her wisdom.
If you want more Dear Prudence, you should join Slate Plus, Slate’s membership program. Jenée answers an extra question every week, just for members. Go to Slate.com/prudieplus to sign up. It’s just $15 for your first three months. Again, that’s Slate.com/prudieplus.
Podcast production by Kayla Lattimore and Daisy Rosario. Production help from Se’era Spragley Ricks.