Prudence is joined this week by Diana Stegall, the creator of the popular French history podcast, The Land of Desire.

Prudie and Stegall tackle letters about what to consider when bad experiences with therapists leave you wondering if you even know how to “do therapy,” what to do when you realize that your husband is a secret daily smoker, how to handle family who aren’t comfortable that you have the same first name as your partner, and should you tell your brother-in-law that your sister is cheating on him.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.