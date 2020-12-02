Prudence is joined this week by Avery Trufelman, host of the podcast The Cut, from New York magazine, as well as Nice Try!, a podcast from Curbed about utopian experiments.

Prudie and Trufelman dig into letters about what to do when you find out that your co-worker is engaged to your controlling ex-fiancé, how to handle working in the same industry as a triggering ex-boyfriend, whether you should feel guilty for drunkenly kissing straight women in college now that you’ve come out as a lesbian, and what to consider when you don’t want to spend free time with your husband.

