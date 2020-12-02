The “So Little Time” Edition
My husband wants us to spend our precious free time together, but I’d rather be on my own. Help!
Episode Notes
Prudence is joined this week by Avery Trufelman, host of the podcast The Cut, from New York magazine, as well as Nice Try!, a podcast from Curbed about utopian experiments.
Prudie and Trufelman dig into letters about what to do when you find out that your co-worker is engaged to your controlling ex-fiancé, how to handle working in the same industry as a triggering ex-boyfriend, whether you should feel guilty for drunkenly kissing straight women in college now that you’ve come out as a lesbian, and what to consider when you don’t want to spend free time with your husband.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.