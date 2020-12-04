Dear Prudence

The “Just Come Home” Edition

Our nearly broke, pregnant daughter refuses to move in with us. Help!

This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Avery Trufelman, host of the podcast The Cut, from New York magazine, as well as Nice Try!, a podcast from Curbed about utopian experiments.

Prudie and Trufelman discuss a letter writer who’s wondering what to do when your nearly destitute daughter refuses to move back home with you, and what to consider when you hear a neighboring couple be abusive to their dog and each other.

