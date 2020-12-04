This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Avery Trufelman, host of the podcast The Cut, from New York magazine, as well as Nice Try!, a podcast from Curbed about utopian experiments.

Prudie and Trufelman discuss a letter writer who’s wondering what to do when your nearly destitute daughter refuses to move back home with you, and what to consider when you hear a neighboring couple be abusive to their dog and each other.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.