The “Just Come Home” Edition
Our nearly broke, pregnant daughter refuses to move in with us. Help!
Episode Notes
This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Avery Trufelman, host of the podcast The Cut, from New York magazine, as well as Nice Try!, a podcast from Curbed about utopian experiments.
Prudie and Trufelman discuss a letter writer who’s wondering what to do when your nearly destitute daughter refuses to move back home with you, and what to consider when you hear a neighboring couple be abusive to their dog and each other.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.