Dear Prudence

The “No Taste for Zero Waste” Edition

My wife gets extremely upset if I waste or throw away any food. Help!

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Prudence is joined this week by Sarah Hagi, a writer based in Toronto.

Prudie and Hagi tackle letters about what to do when your wife gets really upset when you waste any food, what actions to take when you find out that your abusive ex may be harming his new and possibly underage girlfriend, how to connect with a friend who has joined a cult, what to do when an injury ends your sports career, and how to stand up to your good friend when they say racist things.

Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.

