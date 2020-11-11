Prudence is joined this week by Davey Davis, who writes about culture and sexuality. Their first novel, The Earthquake Room, is available through TigerBee Press. They write a newsletter about people named David at itsdavid.substack.com.

Prudie and Davis tackle letters about what to do when your father refuses your attempts at reconciliation, how to steer your family away from triggering you during quarantine, and what to consider when sharing your traumatic past with potential partners. Plus, they respond to a voicemail from a woman who is trying to forgive herself for being in a transactional sex arrangement with someone she now finds repulsive.

Production by Phil Surkis.