Prudence is joined this week by Anna Hetherington, who has a doctorate in Renaissance art history, wants to teach visual literacy to the world, and is pretty obsessed with her dog Wilson, sweetened condensed milk, and her friends.

Prudie and Hetherington dig into letters about should you take action when your brother’s dogs are peeing in the shared vacation condo, what to consider when your partner discovered your dating app profile, what to do after witnessing your boss being verbally abused by her partner on Zoom, how to help your wife who’s started believing conspiracy theories, and how to handle a husband who still looks at porn despite a promise not to do so.

