The “My Ex’s Ex” Edition
I’ve fallen in love with my ex-husband’s ex-wife. Help!
Episode Notes
This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Davey Davis, who writes about culture and sexuality. Their first novel, The Earthquake Room, is available through TigerBee Press. They write a newsletter about people named David at itsdavid.substack.com.
Prudie and Davis discuss a letter writer who has fallen in love with her ex-husband’s ex-wife and what actions to take when you fear your sister is being physically abused by her teenage son.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.