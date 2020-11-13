Dear Prudence

The “My Ex’s Ex” Edition

I’ve fallen in love with my ex-husband’s ex-wife. Help!

Episode Notes

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Davey Davis, who writes about culture and sexuality. Their first novel, The Earthquake Room, is available through TigerBee Press. They write a newsletter about people named David at itsdavid.substack.com.

Prudie and Davis discuss a letter writer who has fallen in love with her ex-husband’s ex-wife and what actions to take when you fear your sister is being physically abused by her teenage son.

