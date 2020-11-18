Prudence is joined this week by Alicia Harris, a self-described public health nerd based in Oakland, California. Harris works as a foundation program officer, directing resources to reproductive health rights and justice organizations.

Prudie and Harris dig into letters about if it’s OK to cheat if you haven’t had sex in your marriage for five years, what to do when your husband moves out because he hates being a father but still wants to see you, what to ask your students to call you when you’re trans and still exploring your identity, and whether you should hide your relationship in an area where you are legally below the age of consent.

Production by Phil Surkis.