This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Anna Hetherington, who has a doctorate in Renaissance art history, wants to teach visual literacy to the world, and is pretty obsessed with her dog Wilson, sweetened condensed milk, and her friends.

Prudie and Hetherington discuss a letter writer who’s wondering what to do with a coworker who eats food in an office that’s not his own but denies it, and what to consider when you discover that your now middle-aged friends started dating when they were 15 and 26.

Production by Phil Surkis.