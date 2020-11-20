Dear Prudence

The “All or Nothing” Edition

My ex-wife won’t let me take full custody of our daughter unless I agree to take her girlfriend’s daughter in as well. Help!

This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Alicia Harris, a self-described public health nerd based in Oakland, California. Harris works as a foundation program officer, directing resources to reproductive health rights and justice organizations.

Prudie and Harris discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to keep her job when bigotry against physically different people in her industry is pervasive, and what to do when your ex-wife wants you to take her new girlfriend’s daughter full time or else she’ll take your own daughter out of state.

Production by Phil Surkis.

Whether it’s a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

