The “All or Nothing” Edition
My ex-wife won’t let me take full custody of our daughter unless I agree to take her girlfriend’s daughter in as well. Help!
Episode Notes
This week’s mini episode finds Prudence visited by Alicia Harris, a self-described public health nerd based in Oakland, California. Harris works as a foundation program officer, directing resources to reproductive health rights and justice organizations.
Prudie and Harris discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to keep her job when bigotry against physically different people in her industry is pervasive, and what to do when your ex-wife wants you to take her new girlfriend’s daughter full time or else she’ll take your own daughter out of state.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.