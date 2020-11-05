Dear Prudence

The “No Fan of Folding” Edition

My 5-year-old refuses to fold laundry for me. Help!

Episode Notes

This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Sarah Hagi, a writer based in Toronto.

Prudie and Hagi discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to make friends during the pandemic and what to consider when your 5-year-old refuses to fold her clothes.

Production by Phil Surkis.

Whether it's a challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult roommate or boss, or you just like to hear about the challenges other people face, Dear Prudence is the podcast for you. Every week, Prudie and special guests answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

