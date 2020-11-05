The “No Fan of Folding” Edition
My 5-year-old refuses to fold laundry for me. Help!
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
This week’s mini-episode finds Prudence visited by Sarah Hagi, a writer based in Toronto.
Prudie and Hagi discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to make friends during the pandemic and what to consider when your 5-year-old refuses to fold her clothes.
Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Production by Phil Surkis.